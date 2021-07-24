Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $6.09. Alzamend Neuro shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 12,838 shares traded.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 123,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,553.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

