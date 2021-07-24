Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Ameresco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ameresco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Ameresco by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

