American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,208,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,884,438. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

