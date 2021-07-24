American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $995.73 million and the highest is $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $883.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,743. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $68,954,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $41,527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.