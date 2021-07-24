American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

