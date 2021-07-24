American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.67. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.750 EPS.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.63.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $85.98. 3,368,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,348. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.19.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

