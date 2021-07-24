American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.87 Million

Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report $483.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.00 million and the highest is $515.49 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $543.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE AEL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,628. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $5,004,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.