American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,073 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 418,290 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of American Express worth $98,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in American Express by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,837 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2,974.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 297,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $42,052,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $173.18 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.