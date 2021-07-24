American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $3,355,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 373,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,634,000 after buying an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Apple by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 351,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,991,000 after buying an additional 157,968 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 187,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Apple stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

