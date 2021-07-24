Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMP opened at $248.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of -565.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

