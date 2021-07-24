Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,655 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $26,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,786,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its position in Expedia Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 225,622 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,295 shares during the period. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $19,621,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $91,224,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Expedia Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $161.55 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

