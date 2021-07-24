Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $27.34 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $27,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,374,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $58,146,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.73 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

