Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $28.36 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.67% of John Bean Technologies worth $28,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,387,109 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JBT opened at $137.00 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.52.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

