Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,857 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $27,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 104,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 62,651 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 948.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,478,000 after buying an additional 96,605 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 49,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $77.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.