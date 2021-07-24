Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 134,461 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $27,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Textron by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

