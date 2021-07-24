Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 74,162 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,162 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $25,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after acquiring an additional 172,389 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $189.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.30.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

