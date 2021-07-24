Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 65,989 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $26,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

