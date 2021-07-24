Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 5,363 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 121.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 81,930 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 151,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 133,595 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 201,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 72,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.25.

