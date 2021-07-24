Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 626 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 626 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $196.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.27. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

