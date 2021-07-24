Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $120,000 in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $76.38 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.52.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

