Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,673,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

