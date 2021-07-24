Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $121,000 Position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

