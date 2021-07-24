Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.24. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 13,268 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $114.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, CEO Brett Mcbrayer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,769.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,061.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

