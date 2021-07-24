Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 119,963 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,188,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,963 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $55,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 629.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $2,305,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

