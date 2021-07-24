Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $57.16 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,631 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of Nasdaq worth $57,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Nasdaq by 59.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $188.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

