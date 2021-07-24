Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $62.88 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of Keysight Technologies worth $62,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $408,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,025 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 86.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $159.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $160.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

