Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,880 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.21% of Expedia Group worth $52,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,183 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $87,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,303,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $161.55 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.