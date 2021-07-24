Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $60,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $548.61 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $549.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

