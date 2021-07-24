Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 298,943 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,278,659 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 298,943 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $70,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Halliburton by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Halliburton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $20.11 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

