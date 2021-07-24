Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,385,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,724.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,079,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 845,245 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. 2,850,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,477. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.08. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

