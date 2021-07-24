Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $862.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to post $862.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $870.00 million and the lowest is $849.26 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $514.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $751.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $37.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.51.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

