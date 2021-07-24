Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report sales of $465.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.70 million and the highest is $477.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $427.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $13.01. 486,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,416. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

