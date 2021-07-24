Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.05. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 206.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.49.

FCX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.19. 15,945,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,570,752. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

