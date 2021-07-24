Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Post $0.84 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

GRBK stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 455,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

