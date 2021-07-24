Analysts Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to Post $0.65 EPS

Analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. QIAGEN posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 815,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QIAGEN by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,453,000 after buying an additional 200,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.