Analysts Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.38.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

