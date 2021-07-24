Analysts Issue Forecasts for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler has a “Above Average” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.59. The company has a market cap of $893.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $18,416,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 161.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.7% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.