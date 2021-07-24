Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Price Target at C$51.00

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

Several research firms have commented on AFN. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital assumed coverage on Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE AFN opened at C$32.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2,175.33. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.98.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.316013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

