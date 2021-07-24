Analysts Set Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target at $81.50

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

