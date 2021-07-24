Analysts Set Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CNR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 349,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

