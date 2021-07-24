Analysts Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT at $48.44

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.71. 3,206,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after buying an additional 590,610 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

