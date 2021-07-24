Analyzing ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Outset Medical and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -146.20% -119.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and ENDRA Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 40.82 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -9.14 ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 7,709.51 -$11.73 million ($0.63) -2.94

ENDRA Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENDRA Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Outset Medical and ENDRA Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63 ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical currently has a consensus target price of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.26%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Summary

Outset Medical beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. The company also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

