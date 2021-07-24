Analyzing First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $791.97 million 2.58 $107.90 million $1.18 15.12 First Financial Bancorp. $714.09 million 3.04 $155.81 million $1.67 13.38

First Financial Bancorp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Midwest Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Midwest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Midwest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 21.08% 7.59% 0.90% First Financial Bancorp. 27.05% 8.83% 1.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Midwest Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.91%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Risk and Volatility

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats First Midwest Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM), and credit cards; internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. The company operates 115 locations and 184 ATMs in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, eastern Iowa, and other markets in the Midwest. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 143 full service banking centers, 32 of which are leased facilities. It operates 63 banking centers in Ohio, three banking centers in Illinois, 63 banking centers in Indiana, and 14 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

