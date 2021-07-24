Analyzing PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) & Macy’s (NYSE:M)

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk alerts:

This table compares PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and Macy’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Macy’s $17.35 billion 0.30 -$3.94 billion ($2.21) -7.54

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Macy’s.

Profitability

This table compares PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and Macy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A Macy’s -1.36% 2.78% 0.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and Macy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00 Macy’s 4 2 3 0 1.89

Macy’s has a consensus target price of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.44%. Given Macy’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Macy’s is more favorable than PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Macy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macy’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Macy’s beats PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, CafÃ© and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands. The company is also involved in the operation of cafÃ© and restaurant business; and property, investment, book store, manufacturing, and handicraft trading activities, as well as offers cellular phones, tablets, computers, and accessories. It operates approximately 2,500 retail stores and outlets in Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, Bali, Medan, Makassar, Batam, Manado, and other cities in Indonesia. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Satya Mulia Gema Gemilang.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc., an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 727 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.