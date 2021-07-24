Analyzing QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares QIAGEN and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIAGEN 21.72% 21.06% 10.17% Forma Therapeutics N/A -22.20% -20.94%

52.1% of QIAGEN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QIAGEN and Forma Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIAGEN 0 6 9 0 2.60 Forma Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

QIAGEN currently has a consensus price target of $57.01, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.68%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QIAGEN and Forma Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIAGEN $1.87 billion 6.34 $359.19 million $2.15 24.18 Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 11.56 -$70.41 million ($3.22) -7.62

QIAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than Forma Therapeutics. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QIAGEN beats Forma Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. The company offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. It offers predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, whole genome amplification, etc.; bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Amgen Inc.; CLIA-certified laboratories; NuProbe Global; and Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

