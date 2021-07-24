Analyzing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 4.25, suggesting that its stock price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Trillion Energy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 2.22 -$48.18 million $0.16 16.13 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trillion Energy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 16.36% 16.86% 7.13% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VAALCO Energy and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.04%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.