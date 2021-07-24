Anglo American’s (AAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,657.78 ($47.79).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,964 ($38.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,228.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market cap of £40.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.60.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders have purchased a total of 226 shares of company stock worth $644,833 in the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

