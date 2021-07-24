Anomaly Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.85. 2,259,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,615. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

