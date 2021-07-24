Anomaly Capital Management LP Has $38.30 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 143.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 3.7% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $38,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

BKNG traded up $8.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,202.57. 215,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,028. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,252.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

