Anpario (LON:ANP) Sets New 12-Month High at $728.00

Anpario plc (LON:ANP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 728 ($9.51) and last traded at GBX 715 ($9.34), with a volume of 14805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 690 ($9.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £159.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,881.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.11.

In related news, insider Peter Lawrence sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.97), for a total value of £69,845 ($91,252.94).

Anpario Company Profile (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

